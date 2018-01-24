HYDERABAD: GITAM University, Hyderabad, is inviting applications for admission into engineering, pharmacy and architecture programmes for the academic year 2018-19. Application forms with instructions can be downloaded and submitted online at www.gitam.edu or obtained from the admissions office at Rudraram. Applications are available throughout India at selected branches of the Union Bank of India, Indian Bank and Karur Vysya Bank.

They are also available in AS Rao Nagar, Siddiamber Bazar, Bowenpally branches of UBI; Bank Street-Koti branch of Indian Bank and Malkajgiri, Banjara Hills branches of Karur Vysya Bank.

For more details, please contact 9542424256 / 66 or IVRS 0891-2866444.