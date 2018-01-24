HYDERABAD: The state government is focusing its attention on the feeder services, including launch of electric vehicles, and last-mile connectivity to metro rail commuters. Officials will also conduct a quick survey among metro rail commuters to get their feedback.Chief secretary SP Singh conducted a meeting on Tuesday on improving feeder services and last-mile connectivity for the metro trains being operated on the 30-km-long Miyapur-Ameerpet-Nagole route.

He emphasised the need for introduction of electric vehicles as non-polluting metro feeder services at an early date and also augmentation of TSRTC feeder services.The chief secretary advised Hyderabad Metro Rail managing director NVS Reddy, roads and buildings department principal secretary Sunil Sharma and senior officials of TSRTC to initiate necessary proposals in this regard. He also asked them to conduct a quick study to get feedback from metro rail commuters, do station-wise mapping with frequency details and match the frequency of RTC feeder services and metro trains so as to provide end-to-end connectivity for commuters.