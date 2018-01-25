A case under the Railways Act was registered against T Siva. (Photo | Screengrab from YouTube)

HYDERABAD: A man escaped with a head injury when, trying to take a selfie near the tracks, he was hit by a train.

T Siva (25) was trying to take a selfie with a train in the background by standing next to the tracks near the Borabanda station between Begumpet and Lingampalli railway stations on January 21.

He was warned about the approaching local train by the on-duty home guard but still didn't budge, and was hit by the train, said a South Central Railways release here.

Luckily, he wasn't run over but fell by the side of the track and sustained a head injury.

After necessary treatment, he was taken to the concerned Railway Protection Force officer.

He was counselled, but also a case under the Railways Act was registered against him, the release said.

Taking selfies or any other photograph by trespassing on railway tracks entails punishment under the Railways Act, the release said.