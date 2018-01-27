eople participating at the Bharatmata Maha Harathi organised by BJP at the People’s plaza, in Hyderabad on Friday

R-day celebrated in NPA, DGP office

The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy remained abuzz with Republic Day celebration on Friday. Director of the Academy DR Doley Barman took salute of the parade and unfurled the national flag. He presented the Police medals to several individuals for distinguishing in various fields.

SCR GM unfurls the flag at rail nilayam

On the occasion of the 69th Republic Day, the South Central Railway General Manager Vinod Kumar Yadav unfurled the national flag. Delivering his address after inspecting the parade, Kumar said the day offers SCR an opportunity to reaffirm its commitment to serve India as core transport service provider.



‘Dedicate yourself to strengthen India’

HMRL managing director NVS Reddy unfurled the national flag at the Metro Rail Corporate office, Begumpet. He said it is important to dedicate ourselves to strengthen the country. On the occasion, water board MD M Dana Kishore unfurled the National flag at Metro Water Board, Khairatabad office.

GHMC pledges for better services

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation will initiate reforms for providing better services to the people in Greater Hyderabad, GHMC Commissioner B Janardhan Reddy said. He unfurled the national flag at GHMC head office. He said administrative reforms are being brought for better administration.

RGIA to introduce facial recognition

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad, near here, will soon introduce facial recognition technology for paperless transit at the airport. The announcement was made by the GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd’s chief executive officer on Friday on the occasion of the Republic day.

Gitam celebrates

R-Day with fervour

Prof N Siva Prasad, Pro Vice-chancellor of GITAM, Hyderabad unfurled the national flag on the campus to celebrate Republic Day. He appealed to the youth to imbibe and carry forward the ideals of Indian culture. Resident Director DVVSR Varma, and others were present.