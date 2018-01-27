Preparation work on Phase-II of Hyderabad Metro begins
By Express News Service | Published: 27th January 2018 02:42 AM |
HYDERABAD: With major portion of the first phase of Metro Rail works likely to end this year, the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) had initiated the exercise to expand the Metro Rail to as far as Patancheru on one side, Hayathnagar, Shamshabad and ECIL crossroads on the other side.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) would prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the second phase and the DMRC’s experts have already landed in the city to start the preparatory work.
The state government wanted to expand the project from the current under constructed 72 km stretch to around 200 km in a phased manner.
It is likely that the metro rail project will be expanded by another 83-85 km in Phase-II to provide connectivity to various destinations on the city’s outskirts and as far as Patancheru in neighbouring Sangareddy district. HMRL managing director NVS Reddy along with DMRC experts inspected different alternative potential corridors and held a meeting on Friday.
As part of preparation, DMRC was asked to
Include traffic and transportation surveys
Preparation of alternative routes
Ridership enhancement study
Integration with Metro Phase-I and existing rail, MMTS and bus systems
Assessment of land required for station area, electrical installations
Location of stations, Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and Social Impact Assessment (SIA) studies,
Technology selection for electrical, signalling system, coaches, track, etc, depot planning, security measures, estimation of construction costs, operation and maintenance costs, study of fare structure, evolving different funding options
Revenue enhancement measures with new ideas, project implementation schedule
Phase-II routes
n Miyapur-Patancheru (13 km)
n L B Nagar-Hayathnagar (7 km)
n Nagole-LB Nagar-Falaknuma-Shamshabad (28 km)
n Tarnaka-ECIL X Road (7 km)
n Raidurg-Gachibowli- Shmasahabad Airport (28 km).
It will take minimum of five months for preparation of DPR.