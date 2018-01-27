HYDERABAD: With major portion of the first phase of Metro Rail works likely to end this year, the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) had initiated the exercise to expand the Metro Rail to as far as Patancheru on one side, Hayathnagar, Shamshabad and ECIL crossroads on the other side.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) would prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the second phase and the DMRC’s experts have already landed in the city to start the preparatory work.

The state government wanted to expand the project from the current under constructed 72 km stretch to around 200 km in a phased manner.

It is likely that the metro rail project will be expanded by another 83-85 km in Phase-II to provide connectivity to various destinations on the city’s outskirts and as far as Patancheru in neighbouring Sangareddy district. HMRL managing director NVS Reddy along with DMRC experts inspected different alternative potential corridors and held a meeting on Friday.

As part of preparation, DMRC was asked to

Include traffic and transportation surveys

Preparation of alternative routes

Ridership enhancement study

Integration with Metro Phase-I and existing rail, MMTS and bus systems

Assessment of land required for station area, electrical installations

Location of stations, Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and Social Impact Assessment (SIA) studies,

Technology selection for electrical, signalling system, coaches, track, etc, depot planning, security measures, estimation of construction costs, operation and maintenance costs, study of fare structure, evolving different funding options

Revenue enhancement measures with new ideas, project implementation schedule



Phase-II routes

n Miyapur-Patancheru (13 km)

n L B Nagar-Hayathnagar (7 km)

n Nagole-LB Nagar-Falaknuma-Shamshabad (28 km)

n Tarnaka-ECIL X Road (7 km)

n Raidurg-Gachibowli- Shmasahabad Airport (28 km).

It will take minimum of five months for preparation of DPR.