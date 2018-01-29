HYDERABAD: The Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Warangal is likely to get Level-1 Trauma Care Centre for treatment of critically-injured patients. It was only last week that a report was sent to the ministry of health and family welfare, recommending that the L-1 Trauma Care Centre be allotted to the Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad. The ministry will provide funds for the building, infrastructure and additional staff.

Officials said that the chances of tertiary hospitals getting trauma centres are bright. While the tertiary care hospitals have casualty wards which provide care in medical and surgical emergencies such as accidents, only surgical emergencies will be attended to at the Trauma Care Centre. Further explaining the difference, authorities of the tertiary hospitals said there are a set of standards for Level-1 Trauma Centre, such as number of specialists nurses, kind of infrastructure and resources that should be available which are not available at casualty wards.

For instance, orthopaedic surgeons and neurosurgeons will be available on call or in their departments located within the hospital.From the casualty ward, patients will be sent to the department concerned depending on the injury.On the other hand, specialists will be available round the clock at the trauma care centre and all cases will be attended to there.

“Inspections are conducted at both the hospitals and reports on it are sent to the ministry. Under the capacity of providing Trauma Care Centre, building, infrastructure, human resource will be provided by the ministry of health and family welfare,” said Dr Anuradha Medoju, regional director of health and family welfare.

Currently, Level-2 and Level-3 3 Trauma Centres are available at government hospitals in the state. OGH and MGM Hospitals will be the first to get a Level-1 centre.