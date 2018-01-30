HYDERABAD: Get ready for a comedy play Last Over, that will be performed in the city for Rotary Club of Secunderabad Sunrise to raise funds for providing sanitation works in 27 government schools. The play is a situational comedy in Hindi, revolving around a young and newly married couple. The wife Zubaina Kazmi is from Pakistan while the husband Sunny Arora is from India. Both of them are in charge of the catering service of the cricket World Cup finals between India and Pakistan to be held at famous Lords stadium, London.

Not only do the protagonists belong to two rival countries, the situation takes a twisted turn when their fathers Nazir Kazmi and Jasjit Arora arrive without informing in London. And they both are cricket fans, with only one ardent wish: to get a ticket to the World Cup finals. As bad luck may have it, all the tickets are sold out. Trying to get the tickets, the fathers end up making the lives of their children troublesome.

To what extent do the fathers go to to get that one match ticket? Will they accept the marriage they were always against as citizens of rival nations? The artistes in the two hour long play are: Rakesh Bedi, Ananth Mahadevan, Gunjan Malhotra, Abhishek Patnaik, Zachary Coffin and Abhishek Krishnan. Abhishek Pattnaik has written the play while Suketu Shah has directed it.

Rotary Sunrise Service Trust, a charity wing of Rotary Club of Secunderabad Sunrise, is organising the staging of the play which is witty and packed with punches. The money gathered from the play will be used for raising funds to take up sanitation works in the 27 government schools which the club members had visited only to find the facilities to be in an unusable and dilapidated state.

This is part of the project ‘WASH in Schools’ which helps fulfill the universal right to education and health while meeting its role in achieving the United Nations Millennium Development Goals, thereby increasing access to primary education, reducing child mortality, and improving sanitation. The play will be performed at Hotel Marriott Convention Centre on February 9.

The donor passes are available from `2,500 to `4,000

Details: 9849022302/9394700022