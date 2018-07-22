Cricket match turns bloody, two killed

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cricket, a gentleman’s game played with a sportive spirit, has turned ugly in Nizamabad when two brothers of the same family were allegedly stabbed to death following a brawl that ensued during the match.B Pavan Kalyan alias Babloo (21) and B Narsingh Yadav (19) were killed in the incident that took place at the railway quarters near Nizamabad railway station. Another person was also critically injured. Four persons - Ranjit, D Sai, K Sai, and Mahendra - were suspected to have committed the crime, according to the police.

The incident occurred at about 5:30 p.m, on Saturday when two teams were playing a cricket match. While the match was on, one of the group raised objections to certain rules of the game that led to a heated argument between the two groups. Soon, the four accused started attacking the deceased with a bat and one of them brought a dagger and stabbed the two and fled the spot.

Police suspect that the reason behind the murder could be previous enmities between the groups. “The persons who killed seemed to have grudges against the deceased for a long time. The fight started when one of them brought a dagger to frighten the group and that led to the sequence of events,” said Karthikeya, SP of Nizamabad District.