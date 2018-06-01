Home Cities Hyderabad

Cantt and won’t quit! Cantonment area residents want more roads opened

A quarterly general body meeting was held here on Thursday, where SCB has decided to approach GOC and TASA to seek reopening of closed roads.

Published: 01st June 2018 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Congress party members protest in front of SCB office demanding LMA to open all Secunderabad Cantonment roads, in Hyderabad on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Secunderabad Cantonment Board has decided to approach the General-Officer-Commanding (GOC), Telangana and Andhra Sub Area (TASA) to seek reopening of 14 of the 25 roads that remain closed to civilians in the Cantonment area. The permanent barriers constructed earlier to obstruct traffic still remain even as the ministry of defence issued an order recently to reopen the roads.

At its quarterly general body meeting held here on Thursday, the eight ward members voiced apprehensions about possible drinking water shortage in SCB limits and called for alternative supply to residents in the eight wards. Board’s chief executive officer SVR Chandrasekhar said the agenda was passed. It was also decided to shift the dumping yard in Trimulgherry (Ward No. 7) within 15 days.

The elected members also alleged that the district administration was delaying issue of building permissions for homes in the Cantonment area. The district revenue officer told the board at the meeting that the said 22 properties were in litigation and belonged to the state government. A decision on the same can be taken only after the court judgment, he said. With regard to Trimulgherry lake, the board decided to construct a boundary wall to prevent sewage from nearby colonies polluting the lake. The board will prepare a report and submit it to the government for funds. It was also decided to build new roads and repair the damaged roads at a cost of `14 crore. Also, `6 crore worth of works as part of pre-monsoon preparedness will be taken up by the SCB along with HMWSSB.

Malkajgiri MP Ch Malla Reddy said he would take up the issue of Cantonment hospital with the state health minister. Speaking to media later, SCB vice-president J Ramakrishna said that the Local Military Authority (LMA) should reopen all remaining roads to civilian traffic immediately.
Meanwhile, Congress workers staged a protest near the SCB office. A case was registered against 19 members for protesting during the board meeting.

