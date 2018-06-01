Home Cities Hyderabad

IT giant Infosys to upscale its workforce from 20K to 40K at Hyderabad's Pocharam campus

Infosys corporate communication official said that Phase-II of its workspace is coming up in the Pocharam campus which will accommodate 20,000 employees.

Published: 01st June 2018 03:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

Infosys (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At a time when fear of retrenchment hangs fire over techies across the country, IT giant Infosys will upscale its workforce from present 20,000 to 40,000 employees at Hyderabad's Pocharam campus. This was announced by Telangana minister for IT, KT Rama Rao, on Friday. 

Speaking to media, Infosys corporate communication official confirmed the company's plans to increase workforce as quoted by the minister and said that Phase-II of its workspace is coming up in the Pocharam campus which will accommodate 20,000 employees. However, the official declined to comment when asked about a deadline. 

The minister was speaking at an event organized by Infosys to observe World Environment Day at its Pocharam campus. 

He also requested Chief Operating Officer(COO) of Infosys, Praveen Rao, who was present at the event, to develop another campus at Warangal. Rama Rao informed that two other IT companies, Tech Mahindra and Cyient are also setting up their campus in Warangal, which has 16 engineering colleges and a National Institute of Technology. Rama Rao said that Hyderabad-Warangal is an important industrial corridor and Warangal is shaping up, like how Mysuru is to Bengaluru. 

To this, the Infosys COO said that the company will definitely take a look at it and establish a campus, as long as an ecosystem is in place for it. He added that Infosys is interested in setting up its campuses in Tier-II cities, which will also help in cutting down migration to larger cities. 

Speaking on complaints regarding lack of proper road between entrance of the Pocharam SEZ where Infosys is located to its campus, Rama Rao, promised that money from HMDA will be utilized to improve the road. He also informed  Infosys employees present at the event that commute time taken to their office from Uppal will shorten once the Uppal to Narapally skyway, at a cost of  about Rs 1,400 crore is completed in the next 1.5 years and that MMTS  service connecting Hyderabad to Yadadri will be passing close to the Infosys campus. 

The minister added that more than 40 percent of the workforce working in IT companies in the country are people from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and they would like to work in Hyderabad if the company increases its workforce in Hyderabad. 

 

