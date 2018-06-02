Justice Ravinder Reddy retires from NIA court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The High Court accepted an application made by Special NIA Court judge and Fourth additional metropolitan sessions judge K Ravinder Reddy, who sought voluntary retirement from the post. The High Court directed him to handover his duties to the 22nd Additional chief judge, city civil court. The decision came to effect from May 31.

On April 16, Reddy submitted his resignation after pronouncing the verdict in the sensational Mecca Masjid bomb blast case. Citing personal reasons, he had applied for voluntary retirement. As the application was in accordance to service rules, the High Court committee accepted it. It may be mentioned here that Ravinder Reddy had earlier participated in the agitation demanding a separate high court for Telangana.