Home Cities Hyderabad

Dengue cases on rise: Nala spells trouble for residents

On walking down the bylanes of Chandanagar, stomach-churning odour of a huge open drain greets you. To one’s surprise, Google maps also highlight this nala as “open drainage canal”.   

Published: 03rd June 2018 03:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2018 03:32 AM   |  A+A-

Stench emanating from the open drain makes it difficult for residents to walk on the road in Chandanagar | manikanta

By Ajay Moses
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On walking down the bylanes of Chandanagar, stomach-churning odour of a huge open drain greets you. To one’s surprise, Google maps also highlight this nala as “open drainage canal”.   
As this drain crisscrosses through a majority of the colonies, the residents are forced to make regular visits to hospitals. Reason: increase in the number of dengue cases.  

Residents of several colonies including Gautami Nagar, PA Nagar and a part of Chandanagar have been requesting the authorities to take resolve the issue but in vain.
“I am sure that it’s going to take another reason to cover the open drain,” says Manoj Singh, a resident of PA Nagar. “A family member of mine had to be rushed to hospital after he contracted dengue, he was treated for 20 days,” Singh added.

Speaking to Express, Corporator  of the ward B Navatha Reddy said, “An estimated amount of  Rs 35 crore has been allocated to cover open drains at the recently concluded Maha Nagaram programme.” It is a matter of time for the issue to get resolved, she asserted.

Road to be repaired

Even though a majority of the roads across colonies have been either recarpeted or newly-laid, a particular stretch is devoid of a pucca road. The stretch connecting Ameenpur and Lingampally has been in shambles even though several colonies and gated communities have access to it. Likewise, the road that connects Prashanth Nagar colony and Ameenpur also meets the same fate. “Several governments have come but there has been no development in the deplorable condition of the roads. Gram Panchayat and the corporator should come to a consensus to build the road which is, otherwise, not being taken up,” said T Balagopal Reddy of Prashanth Nagar Colony.

“Construction of 150 ft road was promised during the last Assembly election and an estimated amount of Rs 4 crore was sanctioned only recently to carry out the development works,” Reddy said. Meanwhile, a prominent lake in the ward, Gangaram Cheruvu, has not been one of the lakes offering pleasant view to the locals. Despite several apartments coming up in and around the lake, the unprecedented growth of water hyacinth has the lake turned into a breeding ground of mosquitoes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dengue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Veere Di Wedding' is co-produced by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor, Ekta and Nikhil Dwivedi.
Public reviews Kareena Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding'
PTI file image of MS Dhoni
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Invites fan for lunch
Gallery
A boy performs a cycle stunt on a pleasant day in Kochi. (EPS | A Sanesh)
IN PICTURES | The week with TNIE: Best pictures from our photographers 
New uniforms, shiny school bags, the smell of the new books, colourful pens, pencil boxes and most importantly meeting old and new friends is what all about when school reopens after two months of summer break. As you can see kids are being greeted with b
New uniforms, shiny school bags, smell of just printed books; school is buzzing again 