GHMC simplifies building approval procedures

HYDERABAD: Multi storied building approval procedures in Greater Hyderabad limits have been simplified for the convenience of citizens of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Approval of building permissions and issue of Occupancy Certificates for the buildings above stilt plus three floors and up to stilt plus- five floors in plots of extent up to 1,000 sqmts, only (cases without involving road widening relaxations) is delegated to Zonal Offices.

GHMC has decentralised the approval of building permissions for residential buildings and apartments in the site area below 1,000 sq mts with stilt plus five upper floors to the zonal offices to avoid making rounds to the GHMC head office. The building permissions will be given to only those cases without

involving road widening relaxations.

The GHMC standing committee has given green signal to the proposal submitted by GHMC Town Planning wing.

The zonal offices should dispose the building applications by placing the proposals in the zonal building committee to be held every week. Earlier, GHMC zonal offices were entitled to approve residential building permissions for stilt plus five floors in about 750 sq.mts. The decision to delegate powers to zonal offices was taken to strengthen GHMC zones besides GHMC has been bifurcated into six zones (LB Nagar, Charminar, Khairatabad, Secunderabad, Serilingampally and Kukatpally Zones).

Circles, zones to be allotted among CCP, director

Hyderabad: In light of bifurcation of zones in GHMC to six, GHMC Commissioner issued orders allotment of circles and zones among Chief City Planner (CCP) and Director (Planning).The bifurcation of GHMC into six zones were announced recently and taking into consideration of the heavy burden of work on CCP, it was decided to distribute the work among the CCP and Director (Planning).