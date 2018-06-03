Serilingampally to get smart integrated toilets soon

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has mooted setting up Free Smart Integrated Washrooms (FSIW) in the city. In the first phase, GHMC will set up as many as 25 FSIW in Serilingampally zone. These washrooms have been proposed to provide basic amenities to the citizens as part of Swachh Bharat Mission. These washrooms will be on par with the smart washroom (Loo Cafe) installed recently near Shilparamam in Circle 21.

As per the instructions of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) minister KT Rama Rao, the civic body has decided to take up around 25 FSIW in Serilingampally zone that covers Yousufguda, Serilingampally, Chandanagar and Ramachandrapuram circles.

Each FSIW unit would have at least one toilet each for men, women and persons with disabilities. The smart integrated bio-washrooms would have features like Wifi, cafe, solar roofing, ATM facilities, diaper changing station, sanitary napkin vending machine, incinerator and bio-digester. While the washrooms are free for use for people, FSIW makes money by selling snacks, coffee and tea.

The civic body officials told Express that with GHMC Standing Committee giving approval to the proposal two days ago, Serilingampally Zonal Commissioner will invite request for proposals for supply and installation of FSIW. They said that FSIWs are traveller-friendly, where one can take a quick shower and safely deposit their luggage for a day.