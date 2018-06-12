‘There is no yardstick to prove one’s potential’

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Actor Sudheer Babu, who will be seen in the upcoming film Sammohanam as a children’s book illustrator, says playing this role has been the most difficult one in his career. “I have attended the workshop and spent a lot of time interacting with my director Indraganti Mohan Krishna. It’s a realistic role which requires a lot of concentration. So, I should stay focused and be in good spirits. I have studied the character a lot that it took me a lot of time to come out of it. This is by far the most challenging role of my career,” says Sudheer.

Elaborating further, he explains, “He is someone who hates the film industry and doesn’t find the people in it interesting. The confrontation sequences between the lead pair were neatly written. Although I represent a filmy family, my character in this film is sober and speaks about the common misconceptions about the tinsel town. All credit goes to my director, who had made a magnificent film that depicts wonderful moments with a lot of emotions. I’m sure that this film, as well as the lead characters, will be remembered for many days to come.”

Describing what it was like to work with Indraganti, Sudheer shares, “He is a master story-teller and an incredible filmmaker. Every actor should work at least once in their lifetime with such a talented director.” The actor, who recently announced a production house on his name, has expressed interest in making a film with his actor-brother-in-law Mahesh Babu under Indraganti’s direction. “It’s more or less a dream to produce a film with Mahesh and I will be more than happy if Indraganti directs it. Recently, Mahesh told me that he is fond of Indraganti’s work. I’m sure their combination will make for an interesting watch,” shares an excited Sudheer.

The 39-year-old actor started his career as an antagonist in Ye Maya Chesave before turning hero with Shiva Manasulo Shruti. Sudheer says his craft has matured over the years and believes that there is no yardstick to prove one’s potential. “I think I’m improving as a performer with my every film. I’m choosing the scripts from what I’m being offered. An actor can never really get satisfied. We always want more. I always want to keep doing more work. I have taken a few steps and there is still a long way to go.”

The actor is warming up to play former Badminton player Pullela Gopichand in a biopic to be directed by Praveen Sattaru. The much-vaunted film to be made simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu by Fox Star Studios and Abundantia Entertainment will go on floors early September. Sudheer is leaving no stone unturned to slip into the Badminton coach’s skin. “I will meet Gopi, observe him understand the character… the soul. If an actor tries to emulate the character he plays in such films, it would go awfully wrong. So, capturing the finer nuances of the character are important. I will be shedding a few kilos and will not work in any other film until I complete the biopic.”

The actor, who was also a professional badminton player is keen to fine tune the required skills. “To stay true to the character, I’m planning to participate in some international tournaments to see where I stand. Praveen Sattaru will shoot those matches and incorporate that footage into the film. I don’t mind losing a few matches too,” signs off Sudheer.

