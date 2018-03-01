HYDERABAD: The first attempt of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) to construct foot overbridges (FOBs) in the first phase goes for a toss as private agencies have not come forward to take up the work.

The state government had directed the HMDA to take up construction of 14 of the proposed 44 FOBs with its own funds and the remaining 30 FoBs with the funds to be provided by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

The HMDA agreed to construct, in the first phase, five FOBs on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis at Chilkalaguda Crossroads towards Musheerabad near Secunderabad railway station (21.65 metres); IDPL Bus Stop, Prashanthnagar (17.80 mts); near Allwyn Crossroads, Miyapur (34.40 mts); near Uppal Ring Road towards Uppal/Ghatkesar (13.50 mts); and near Eat Street Parking Lot-II, Necklace Road (19.50 mts). Each FoB was estimated to cost between Rs 1.25 crore and Rs.1.50 crore.

The reason for the poor response is due to said to be the tough rules and guidelines prepared by HMDA. Now, it has decided to make certain changes and relax the guidelines. It will call for fresh tenders shortly so that interested agencies can participate in the bidding process, HMDA officials told Express.

With construction of FOBs in public-private partnership being ruled out by the government due to exploitation of advertising space on the entire skywalk by the advertising agencies which will make the structures look uglier, thee government asked the HMDA to construct a few of the proposed FOBs that had actually been planned by GHMC. As the GHMC is not in a position to take up construction of the 44 planned FOBs due to paucity of funds, the government directed HMDA to build 14 of the FOBs.