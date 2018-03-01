HYDERABAD: Underlining the importance of maintaining law and order, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday called the IPS Indian Protection Scheme in safeguarding the society.

Venkaiah Naidu visited the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVP NPA) and interacted with the young probationers belonging to the batch of 70 Regular Recruits (RR) comprising of 120 probationers, including 18 women probationers, 15 foreign trainees from Royal Bhutan Police, Maldives Police and Nepal Police. Naidu, He praised the foresight, vision and contributions of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the unifier of India, who single-mindedly prevented the balkanization of the country without any bloodshed.

“The NPA is providing the best training not only to the budding police officers at entry level but also offering best in-service courses for the career development of the police officers of the country. Probationers should inculcate the qualities of firmness, selflessness, dedication and commitment to duty,’’ the Vice President said.

He expressed his concern about growing crimes against the women and children and the vulnerable sections of the society.

He advised the trainees to strive for continuous engagement with the public. “There is no short cut to success in life and my own life is a testimony to this fact,” he said.

He laid special emphasis on the counseling of the youth and students to prevent them from getting into the fold of anti-social and radical ideology. He exhorted the probationers to continuously work to bridge the trust deficit between the people and the security forces.