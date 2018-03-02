HYDERABAD:Four clock Towers located in different parts of the twin cities and have been dysfunctional for the past many years will start ticking within two months as HMT Limited, Bengaluru has come forward to carry out repairs to make them functional and to undertake their maintenance.

Of the eight clock towers in Greater Hyderabad, the GHMC’s central zone has invited tenders for carrying out repairs and maintenance in respect of four at Shalibanda, Moazzam Jahi Market, Monda Market and Sultan Bazaar Hospital. The others at Ramgopalpet Police Station, Secunderabad, Murgi Chowk near Charminar and Lal Bahadur Stadium near Police Control Room are also dysfunctional and their repairs will be taken up later.

In the past, the corporation had invited tenders on two occasions but received no response. Again, for the third time, it called for fresh tenders after making certain changes in the bid document.Of the two agencies which participated in the tenders, HMT Limited, Bangalore quoted less —around `15 lakh—undertaking repairs to the four clock towers to make them functional, and as to maintain them as well. The GHMC awarded the contract to the central public sector undertaking.

GHMC’s past efforts to rope in noted watch companies in the country to do the job failed as changing the worn-out clock batteries at regular intervals was perceived to be difficult as the towers are very tall.

The other problems associated with clock towers are that in case of heavy rains water enters the clocks thereby damaging the batteries and making them dysfunctional.Meanwhile, a GHMC official said, “The repairs will be confined to clocks and no civil work will be carried out to the towers as they are notified as heritage structures.”

Peek into the past

Earlier, Ramesh Watch Company used to maintain and carry out repairs on contract basis but backed out of the contract due to alleged non-release of funds by the corporation. There was a time when citizens would depend on clock towers to check time but with the advent of wrist watches and now mobile phones, people no longer depend on clock towers, but that does not lessen their importance as they are iconic structures and city’s landmarks.