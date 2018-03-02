HYDERABAD: Raja Bahadur Venkata Rama Reddy Women’s College, Narayanguda’s Annual Day on Friday was a cocktail of fun, inspiration and activities. The function was presided over by Secretary cum Correspondent, Prof K Muthyam Reddy who congratulated the staff and students for the academic growth of the institution in his presidential remark. Principal Dr K Sarada read out the College Annual Report, highlighting the history of the college and its achievements. The college is the first to offer forensic sciences in the country, she mentioned. Juveria Tabassum, President, student Council, reported on the achievements of the students.

Chief Guest, Navin Mittal, IAS, presently the Commissioner of Collegiate Education and Technical Education, State Project Director, RUSA, Hyderabad addressed the gathering with an inspiring message on the role of young women in the collective growth of the nation. He highlighted the importance of communications skills and other soft skills in one’s path to success. He noted on how important 2018 for us as our nation would be overtaking France and UK in terms of GDP. Stressing on the importance of being a part of this era, he said one must work hard and have a clear vision in front of us and one must utilide every opportunity. “Learning is a lifelong process,” he told the students.

The student achievers in academics, NCC, NSS, sports and various other competitions were awarded with certificates of merit and trophies. Gold medals and cash prizes were awarded to the toppers of several disciplines.

The prize distribution ceremony was followed by Lavani, Garbha, Kuchipudi, Khatak and Telangana Dance followed by one skit and three songs, all performed by the Reddy collegians.