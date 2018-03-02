HYDERABAD:A final year graduation student in Hyderabad, who allegedly raped a minor girl by blackmailing to post her morphed pictures online, has been arrested by the Malkajgiri police on Thursday.

The accused was identified as Md Sohail Hussain (22), a resident of Sardar Patel Nagar in Malkajgiri. Sohail, when doing intermediate in 2014, managed to get the mobile number of a girl living in Anand Bagh area in Malkajgiri. Using some mobile apps and changing his voice to sound like a girl, Sohail befriended her. He started troubling the girl. He created an account with false details on Instagram and posted her morphed pictures. Worried about her image, the girl accepted to do as Sohail said. He reportedly raped her.