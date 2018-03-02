HYDERABAD: New York Film Academy (NYFA), with alumni such as actor Naga Chaitanya and Pelli Choopulu director Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam, has announced that in response to demands from students for acting and film making workshops NYFA will hold Teen Camps for the first time in India during the summer vacation.

“These programs are very popular in other markets, due to YouTube, social media, “ said David Klein, Senior Executive Vice President of New York Film Academy, who was in Hyderabad on Friday. The academy is hosting an open house, master class today.

The film school says it balances the study of the craft with practical experience through rigorous schedule of classroom instructions, hands-on workshops and immediate experience, he said. The academy opened doors in Mumbai in 2017.

“Over the years many Indian students have been a part of the NYFA campuses at New York, Los Angeles and Mumbai. Several south Indian filmstars and directors have spent time at NYFA learning their craft. Many of these alumni have gone on to win recognition and prestigious awards like the Nandi Awards, he informed.

David who has taught filmmaking for over two decades, will teach film direction and storytelling. He also met with young students in four metros. Actor Salman Khan’s new discovery, Warina Hussain (starring in Loveratri) has just completed an acting program in Mumbai prior to her acting debut, he added.