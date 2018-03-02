HYDERABAD: So you are a lyricist, but haven’t found a singer who can render the song for you? Or may be you are a storyteller and looking for someone to make a documentary. “We have found that talented folks often work independently and haven’t made much progress.

But when they collaborate, the results are tremendous. That is what Xplore Abhinayam, a platform that creates a global ecosystem and an expression of all kinds of aural, oral and several other kinds of arts, is all about” says Chowti Abhinay Kumar, Curator-Xplore Abhinayam. The platform conducted an open mic event at Co-Working24, a coworking space on February 24 and it threw open the dais to every kind of art form.

“The idea is to encourage every art form – poetry, storytelling, mimicry, proverb quotations, dialogues and connect them all,” he says. So a singer and a lyricist could meet at these events and go on to cut their own album. We want to create that kind of an ecosystem,” says Abhinay, a techie who is also a singer and a story writer.

He founded Xplore Abhinayam in October 2017, along with friends and artists Krithika Yagneshwaran and Avanthi Battu. “Recite your poetry, tell your story, share your experience or just hang out with us. We’d love to have you.” That’s what they tell the youngsters about what they do. Their next event is scheduled for March 19 with a focus on standup comedy. “We will also rope in a few veterans in the field who can guide and share their journey with aspiring standup comedians,” he informs.

They also work with other active community of startup entrepreneurs, such as Mirakee. “Our recent event was rich in quotes, poetry and much more all compiled into one and we got 30 poets to take part. Perhaps an app is what we would consider to put all artists together shortly. My vision is to be able to pitch every art form and ensure that artiste gets his/her due,” he says.

