HYDERABAD: Action will be initiated against the all the shops, restaurants, eateries and business establishments in GHMC limits found using plastic bags below 50 microns from March 10, GHMC Mayor, Bonthu Rammohan said. The Mayor has warned all the plastic manufacturers and also all the shops and business establishments to follow the rules strictly failing which severe action and seizure of their manufacturing units will be initiated against them from March 10.

No one should use below 50 microns plastic bags and all the manufacturers are directed that before March 18 they should register their names with the concerned Deputy Commissioners and AMOHs of their respective circles without fail. Mayor and alomg with GHMC Commissioner, B Janardhan Reddy along with the senior officials of Medical and Health Department has conducted a meeting with all the manufacturing units and traders of plastic bags in GHMC Head Office today. Mayor said that special counters in all circle and zonal offices will be opened for convenience of the manufacturers, traders.