HYDERABAD: Four persons, including a history-sheeter and two minor boys, were arrested by Pahadishareef police on charges of allegedly killing an auto driver for not selling sedative pills.

The accused persons, according to police, have kidnapped the victim and isolated him on the city outskirts. In the early hours on February 28, a passer-by noticed a man lying in pool of blood near Wadi-E-Mustafa Primary School in Pahadishareef. He shifted the victim immediately to Osmania General Hospital where the injured person died while undergoing treatment. The passer-by identified as Khaja Pasha lodged a complaint with the police about the incident.

The police identified the deceased as Mohammed Akbar (23), an auto driver from Shaheen Nagar in Balapur area. Based on the clues collected, Akbar nabbed four persons.

Pahadishareef inspector M Laxmikanth Reddy said that the accused were identified as Mubarak-Bin-Abdullah alias Mubarak Sigar (27), a history-sheeter from Shalibanda along with Mir Shanoor Ali (25) of Jahanuma and two other juveniles.

“On the intervening night of February 27 and 28, Mubarak and Shanoor went to Nadhi Hotel where they came across Akbar. On seeing Akbar, Mubarak asked him to give ‘Nitravet’ pills for which he has given `300 some time ago. Akbar used to purchase the pills illegally from his known persons, but never disclosed the place of purchase to Mubarak,” said inspector Reddy.

Nitravet pills are generally hypnotic and sedative in nature, which are mostly used for sleep disorder.

“When Mubarak tried to search Akbar’s pockets, the latter resisted. An angered Mubarak and his associate Shanoor forcibly took Akbar on a bike to the open place near the school. They were also accompanied by the two juveniles, where Akbar was badly beaten and was abandoned with bleeding injuries.

They took `300 and two mobile phones from Akbar before fleeing the spot,” said the inspector. The inspector said prime accused Mubarak was earlier involve in 18 criminal cases at Pahadishareef, Rajendranagar, Chandrayangutta and Kanchanbagh police stations. The two juveniles were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and sent to a juvenile home.