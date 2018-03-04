HYDERABAD: A day after one of the three persons injured with over 90 per cent burns following a chemical reactor blast at a pharma company in Jeedimetla passed away while undergoing treatment, another person AK Simhachalam(34) succumbed to injuries. The fire mishap took place on February 24.

The aggrieved family members allege that police have not acted upon their complaint yet and no one has been taken into custody so far. They claimed that the management of Seutic Pharma Private Limited are trying to close the investigation.

AK Simhachalam(34) with 91 percent burns was battling for life after the mishap and breathed his last on Saturday. He used to work as maintenance in-charge in the factory unit for the last five years and was the sole breadwinner of the family. After completing postmortem examination in Gandhi Hospital the body was handed over to his family and taken to Srikakulam in AP.

Speaking to Express, Simahachalam’s wife Manamma said that her husband’s salary is the only source of income to family only. “My husband’s death has brought our whole family on road and we are worried about daughter marriage and future of children.” Demanding that such mishaps should never happen against, the family members demanded compensation for the aggreived families and sought a job for the sons of deceased.

Though the families have demanded compensation of 40 lakh for each deceased, the company management has agreed to pay Rs 20 lakh each financial aid to them. “The company has agreed to pay a monthly pension of Rs 6,000 towards the families of deceased. They have also promised to bear all the expenses in Simhachalam’s daughter’s marriage apart from taking care of children’s education expenses. They have also promised to provide the son with a job,” said Manamma, Simhachalam’s wife.

According to Jeedimetla inspector C Shanker Reddy, the case has been altered to section 304 (II) of IPC on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. “We will issue the notice to the company officials. The further investigation is going on,” he added.