HYDERABAD: A nine-year-old boy studying in a madrasa was allegedly sexually abused by a 22-year-old caretaker in a toilet on Monday. The victim who underwent repeated harassment was unable to bear the harassment and told his parents, who in turn lodged a complaint with Falaknuma police.

The boy (9), a resident Falaknuma was attending Arabic classes everyday for one hour at the Madrasa in Madina Colony. He was also studying Class IV in a local private school.

On Monday evening, the boy returned home and told his parents that caretaker Irfan (22) took him inside the toilet in the Madrasa and touched his private parts by opening his trouser. The boy’s parents then lodged a complaint with the Falaknuma police on Monday night. Falknuma ACP Syed Fiaz said “Preliminary probe revealed the accused has inappropriately touched the boy’s private parts and did not sodomize. A case has been registered.”