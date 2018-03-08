HYDERABAD: Gitam, Hyderabad, will hold an alumni meet on March 10 at Kala Veeksha Hall. Gitam University Hyderabad Alumni Association (GUHAA) will meet and share their experiences and ideas with the current batch of students.

M Sri Bharat, member, governing body, Gitam will be the chief guest. For details, contact Dr P Trinatha Rao, president, GUHAA on 98483 20119. Gitam will also celebrate annual day-2018 on the same day at Kinnera Hall. Lt. General (Rtd) Nithin Kr Kohli will be the chief guest.