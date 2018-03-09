HYDERABAD: Months after the much celebrated online campaign #metoo died down, another incident of alleged sexual harassment has come to light on Thursday. The case in point is that of an assistant director and photographer in Tollywood who lured an aspiring actor promising her a prominent role in his so-called upcoming movie.

Upon facing resistance from the 23-year-old victim, the director allegedly thrashed her and threatened with dire consequences. A case has been registered by the Banjara Hills police after receiving a complaint from the victim. The young woman has told police that she had refused to oblige to the assistant director’s sexual advances at an audition inside his flat. The accused Ch Jagadeesh, is a resident of Krishnanagar in Banjara Hills PS limits.

The incident came to light on Thursday even as it had happened two days ago.

Based on the complaint, the Banjara Hills police registered cases under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of IPC. Police said that the accused is still at large. “Teams are formed to trace the accused,” said police. It is learnt that Jagadeesh has criminal records in the past.