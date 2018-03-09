HYDERABAD: Two class X students of a corporate school allegedly committed suicide by jumping off from the eighth floor of the school building at Saroornagar here on Thursday. The deceased were identified as Bhargavi Patel (15) and Shravani (16), police said.

Both were students of Akshara International School. LB Nagar Inspector P Kasi Reddy said they collected the samples and shifted the bodies to hospital for postmortem.

“We will take action based on the postmortem report. In the preliminary inquiry, it was reported that the students committed suicide and there was no foul play. However, we registered a case of 174 CrPC (suspicious death) and took up investigation,’’ the inspector said.