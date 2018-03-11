HYDERABAD: In a peculiar case at the Hyderabad district consumer forum, a 55-year-old farmer’s claim that his one kidney was stolen while undergoing treatment for removal of kidney stones at Osmania General Hospital was dismissed on Thursday as the petitioner could not prove his claim. The medical test report submitted by Gandhi Hospital on directions of the Forum revealed that his kidneys were intact and in their place. However, the petitioner had earlier submitted two medical reports which suggested that his right kidney was missing.

B Alli Reddy from Mahabubnagar had first approached OGH in 2014 with a leg fracture. As he also complained of abdominal pains, the doctors had referred him to the urology department after which a surgery was performed upon him for removal of kidney stones. As he complained of abdominal pain even four months after the surgery, he consulted a private doctor in Mahabubnagar where he underwent an ultrasound scan. The test results, which he submitted before the Forum, stated that his right kidney was missing.

After learning of the theft, he approached the Revenue Divisional Office (RDO) for support but in vain. Upon knocking the doors of the State Human Rights Commission in 2014, the commission directed the OGH to respond and submit a report without any delay. However, he also approached Hyderabad district consumer forum in July 2015. “At one time, they said that there was no right kidney and another time, they said there is a kidney. How is this possible when I have reports from Nagarkurnool government hospital and a private hospital that prove my case?” said Alli Reddy.

In his plea before the Forum, he demanded a compensation of `6 lakh for the theft, `1 lakh towards medical expenditure and `50,000 towards costs. However, the Forum did not agree as a medical test conducted thereafter did not prove Reddys’ claim. Speaking to Express, Rama Krishna Prasad, head of Urology department and respondent in the case, observed that the patient had a biological problem of mal-rotated right kidney. “He has a mal-rotated right kidney which, usually, causes to develop stones in the kidney accompanied by urinary complications,” said Rama Krishna Prasad. He alleged that “the patient has been misled by the advocate to take undue advantage of his lack of knowledge.”