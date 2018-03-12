HYDERABAD: Two-and-half months into marriage, a 25-year-old businessman from city has allegedly given talaq to his wife by taking signatures from the woman’s illiterate parents. The woman, after learning about the incident, approached police and lodged a complaint on Sunday.Sub-inspector B Ramu Naik said that Mohammed Abdul Khadeer and Irfana Begum got married on December 11, 2017.

While Khadeer is a resident of Amannagar, his wife is a resident of Yakatpura. “After marriage, trivial disputes took place between them. The elders in the family intervened and asked them to sort the misunderstandings,” SI Naik said, adding that the couple continued to have issues, and that could have led Khadeer to give talaq, SI said.

SI added, Khadeer went to Irfana’s residence one day and met his in-laws. He took their signatures stating that he wanted to divorce Irfana. “When Irfana got to know about the incident she asked Khadeer about it. Following which, the duo had an argument,” said police. Speaking to Express, Irfana said, “I was harassed by my husband. He used to hit me.” Police has made it clear that in Irfana’s case, her husband sent her divorce papers and it is not a case of triple talaq.