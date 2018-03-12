HYDERABAD: In broad daylight, on the busy streets of Secunderabad, two youngsters were stabbed by an unidentified bike-borne accused in what is considered an act of road-rage in Gopalapuram police limits on Sunday.

The incident happened in the afternoon near Sangeet X-roads and the duo sustained injuries near neck and under ribs. They were shifted to Gandhi hospital for treatment and their health condition is said to be stable.

Police have collected footage of CCTV cameras installed at the spot where the incident took place and are trying to identify the accused. Police said that Sridhar(19) and Shankar(20). They were heading to Secunderabad from West Marredpally. As the youngsters reached Apollo hospital, a speeding bike hit the bike of youngsters from rear side.

“Shankar stopped his vehicle and asked the biker as to why he hit his vehicle. Irate over the incident, an unknown rider had argument with Sridhar and Shankar,’’ Inspector said. During the arguments, unknown vehicle rider tookout a long screwdriver and stabbed two youngsters on their neck and under the ribs.