HYDERABAD: It was a one time opportunity to press their plea in their own backyard with their public representative a State cabinet minister, but they failed to vent their plight before the minister as they were taken into preventive custody by the local police. They are the farmers who gave away their lands to FAB city, an SEZ located at Maheshwaram mandal of Rangareddy district. About a group of 20 farmers who managed to get near the main entrance leading to the venue where industries minister KT Rama Rao was to inaugurate an optical fibre plant.

Some of the farmers narrated their 14-year struggle to get compensation for the land that was acquired by the then Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation and now the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation. “We have been promised that we would get compensation but there is not one government which is concerned to hear us. It was Congress then and it is TRS now,” said G Narasimha, a farmer from Jannaiguda who was taken into custody. Meanwhile, Maheshwaram MLA T Krishna Reddy said that compensation has been awarded to everyone who had pattadar.

Japanese poultry firm to set up unit in Siddipet

Hyderabad: Japan-based ISE Foods will set up a poultry unit over 140 acres, with an investment of Rs 230 crore, that will be scaled up to Rs 300 crore in the next 3-5 years at Narmetta village, Naganur mandal in Siddipet. The unit is expected to provide employment to 300 people. Chairman of ISE Foods, Hikonobu Ise said that the unit will have capacity for 3,00,000 chickens for producing eggs. The unit is expected to become operational by May. Apart from egg-production, the unit will also manufacture organic fertilisers with waste from poultry farms and set up a poultry technology training centre.

Group of Gitanjali jewellers taken into custody

A group of Gitanjali jewellers were also taken into custody when they wanted to ask for their lost jobs after the Nirav Modi scam. A majority of them with physical disabilities were protesting to provide

an alternate job or compensate for their untimely job loss.