Hyderabad student going for exam stabbed to death
By ANI | Published: 13th March 2018 08:02 AM |
HYDERABAD: A second-year college student was brutally murdered while he was on his way to take an exam on Monday.
According to the police authorities, around 8:30 am Sudheer was murdered after being attacked by four of his neighbours with knives.
Police suspected a personal dispute between them as the reason behind his murder.
An investigation is on and a case has been registered under sections 302 of Indian Penal Code and Arms Act.