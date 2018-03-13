HYDERABAD: A second-year college student was brutally murdered while he was on his way to take an exam on Monday.

According to the police authorities, around 8:30 am Sudheer was murdered after being attacked by four of his neighbours with knives.

Police suspected a personal dispute between them as the reason behind his murder.

An investigation is on and a case has been registered under sections 302 of Indian Penal Code and Arms Act.