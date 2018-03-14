HYDERABAD: Two more persons were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the daylight murder of a 19-year-old Inter student E Sudheer at Moosapet on Monday.The police said that a petty fight between the youngsters led to the murder of the student. Sudheer was killed by four persons at Kukatpally when the former was on his way to write Intermediate board exams. Soon after the murder, one B Naveen (20) was apprehended by the Kukatpally traffic police.

Kukatpally ACP N Bhujanga Rao said on Tuesday that on questioning Naveen, he confessed to having killed Sudheer along with J Mahesh (19), K Teja, I Krishna, and B Shiva (21), and a degree student had helped them in sharing information about Sudheer’s movements before he was intercepted and killed. Bhujanga Rao said on March 9, Sudheer beat up his friend Krishna at Moosapet over a petty issue.

Following that Krishna picked up a fight with Sudheer and beat him up. Subsequently, Sudheer with his elder brother and friends, thrashed Krishna, Naveen and Mahesh on the same day. Mahesh, who felt humiliated, planned to eliminate Sudheer.