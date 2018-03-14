HYDERABAD: Alleging that the University of Hyderabad (UoH) administration was not responding to the several representations that have been submitted by students regarding issues they faced in both academics and hostel, over 200 students staged a protest at the administration building of the varsity on Tuesday.

In the University General Body Meeting (UGBM) held on February 9, issues related to mess food, seat cuts, cancellation of PhD, fee hike, security on campus and student representation in all committees were discussed. Though a representation with the demands of the UGBM was submitted to vice-chancellor Appa Rao Podile along with a deadline of February 25, there was no action by the administration.

Since the academic council meeting is scheduled on March 19, the students decided to raise their demands once again, said Arif Ahammed, general secretary of students’ union.“A committee of faculty members will be holding a discussion with us on Wednesday. The protest is for basic issues and the future generation who will be affected with the seat cut,” said Sreerag P, president of the union. The university has, however, rubbished the allegation that students’ demands were not being heard.