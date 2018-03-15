HYDERABAD: A tool that enables application developers to configure a complete set of tools necessary for developing on any supported enterprise platform... An app that helps predicting the types of crime in future based on the present trend and helping law enforcement agencies... A solution for safety where police drones are activated by a SOS buttons, real Social platforms, connecting the citizens to the city by making the city speak to them as a person...

These are some of the solutions that emerged at the three-day hackathon for women titled “Building a Smart City.” Hosted by HYSEA (Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association), a registered apex body with more than 300 members, representing the software industry, and software firm Infosys, the theme of the hackathon was #PressforProgress.

This event was meant to provide a platform for women techies in Hyderabad and envisioned to unite, collaborate, and create innovative game changing technical solutions for Building a Smart City focusing on areas of health, safety, education, ecofriendly, workplace automation. After initial rounds of Hackathon on March 10 and 11, 10 teams were shortlisted for the finals on March 12 at Infosys Campus in Gachibowli. The final teams were from Wells Fargo, Invesco, Infosys, Value Momentum, HSBC Software development India, MOURI Tech Pvt.Ltd, and OpenText Technologies India Private Limited.

These solutions were based on a wide range of technologies including: Android Studio, Google cloud, R studio, Big-data, AI and Neural networks, Visual studio, MS Bot framework etc.

Ranga Pothula, President, HYSEA said, “Considering the huge role technology is going to play in future, it’s important that women, who happen to be one third of IT Workforce be an integral part of the Technology Disruptions taking place. They need to be hands on and be ready to tackle emerging technologies like AI, Machine Learning, Blockchain and Analytics”.

The jury, which evaluated the solutions, included R Srinivas Rao, COO, HYSEA; Nitin Sisodia, Director, Insideview Technologies; Jagadamba Krovvidi, AVP, Infosysand Deepak Kumar Pelluru, AVP, Infosys. Raghu Boddupally, AVP and Development Center Head _ Hyderabad, Infosys Ltd, presented awards to the Winners of the Hackathon.

The solutions that emerged

T-Arogyam from HSBC Software for digital solution on health, safety and education combined into one

2. Team Lucy from Infosys for their Solution Virtual Assistant to support women at personal and official front

3. Team Women in Tech from Invesco for their Solution visual interactive reporting for Municipal authorities/GHMC

4. Women of Wells from WellsFargo for their solution life saviour Inputs by Dave Bennet