HYDERABAD: A day after English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) students’ educational certificates, Aadhaar card details were available online, EFLU Students Union (SU) representatives formally lodged a complaint with the administration. The students submitted photocopies of voter ID cards, Aadhaar cards, educational certificates during pre-admission process. Around 18,000 files on all these private documents was accessible online through a website, as reported in these columns.

The vulnerability was exposed by French security researcher Robert Baptiste who tweeted the link containing EFLU students data. The word spread among the student community. “The issue is completely resolved. The link is no more accessible to public. We asked for a compliance report on the issue from Verity Solutions which provides online support to us,” said EFLU VC Suresh Kumar. The SU president Maitri Das said that they forwarded a complaint to the university demanding immediate response.