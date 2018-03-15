HYDERABAD: The University of Hyderabad Students Union (UoH SU) held a meeting with a committee of university officials on Wednesday to discuss the resolutions passed on various issues in the university’s students General Body Meeting(GBM), held on February 9. The meeting comes following a protest by around 200 students on Monday on inaction by university administration on the resolutions passed by the GBM, even after a month of submitting the resolutions to university.

One major issue that was discussed in the meeting between UoH SU and the committee of university officials was that of poor quality of food being served in messes of the university hostels and role of students as mess secretaries. Sreerag P, president of UoH SU said, “We have demanded that procurement of groceries for hostel messes should be done centrally and the procurement should be from state or government agencies like civil supplies department or from farmer cooperatives. We also demanded that the students should not be given the responsibility of running the mess. We can assist or supervise the functioning of mess.”