HYDERABAD : The 70-bedded Sparsh Hospice Facility for treatment of soon-to- die cancer patients said that it is coming up in one acre land at Khazaguda, in Hyderabad at the cost of Rs 10 crore. The 55,000- sq feet facility construction will begin soon and will be ready in one year. The hospital is coming at the one acre land given by the Government of Telangana. However, the facility is in need of Rs 10 crore for the construction and equipment of “Palliative Care Facility” and is now trying to generate funds by organising “Sparsh Nite 2018 - The Life & Times of SP Balasubrahmanyam”, a Concert for a Cause on March 31 at Shilpakala Vedika in the city.

Through this concert which will be an annual affair, we hope to raise Rs 50 lakh informed Ram Mohan Rao. India’s most recognised and celebrated playback singer SP Bala Subrahmanyam, his sister SP Sailaja, his son Charan, Shweta Pandit, Sri Krishna, Sameera, Revanth, Srinidhi, Ramya Behera Balavika, Rina Kamal and others will be singing.