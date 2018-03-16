HYDERABAD: A 41-year-old man, alleged to be the kingpin of an inter-state dacoity gang, was arrested by Hyderabad police on Thursday. He has been charged for an armed robbery at a gold manufacturing unit in Petlaburz. Gold and gems worth `6 lakh were seized from the accused.

According to police, a 10-member gang stole 3.5 kg gold and ornaments from the manufacturing unit of Nithai Das on March 6. The accused had all covered their faces and had threatened the workers with knives.

Following the incident, police had registered criminal cases and 17 teams were formed to nab the gang. “Within the next 48 hours, the case was cracked based on technical inputs. We found out that the accused was involved in similar offences in Mumbai and other places,” said Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar. He was addressing his maiden press meet after assuming the new role.