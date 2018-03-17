HYDERABAD: An MBBS degree draws awed reactions from the society because of the intense competition involved in securing a medical seat. However, when it comes to the salary part, an MBBS graduate manages to earn what a B Tech recruit earn as freshers in an IT company - anywhere between Rs 15,000 and Rs 25,000. Despite going through a gruelling five-and-half-year of academic term, an MBBS graduate does not get stellar salaries if he/she chooses to join as a Duty Medical Officer (DMO) in private hospitals, nursing homes or clinics. Setting up a private clinic is not a popular choice as it takes around one to two years to become famous enough to charge Rs 200 to Rs 300 per consultation.

Doctors with MBBS qualification and working at private hospitals said that though they undergo rigorous training during under-graduation days and have skills to offer medical services, AYUSH practitioners are employed as DMOs by allopathy hospitals. Besides, those who complete MBBS from abroad compete for the jobs. In fact, at an event held on Sunday, AYUSH practitioners said that private hospitals employ them as DMOs.

“I used to draw salary of Rs 8,000 to Rs10,000 when I started my practice at a private hospital in 2014. Those with Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine, Bachelor of Homeopathy Medicine are appointed as DMOs. Non-allopathy practitioners are paid less and made to work. We are on losing end because of this situation,” said an MBBS doctor currently working at a private hospital requesting anonymity.

The doctors said that it takes six to eight months to prepare and score good rank in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test and they opt to work at hospitals till the time they clear the exam. The salaries are not too high for PGs too as a Post graduate with 10-years of experience is paid Rs 45,000 to Rs 50,000 per month by private hospitals in the State.Given this situation, junior doctors opined that they cannot wish to earn good salaries even after completing Post Graduation. “PG has become a norm for doctors. We got to complete super speciality course to earn good salaries,” a PG student said. The issue of low salaries for junior doctors is going to be taken up by Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association (HRDA).