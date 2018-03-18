HYDERABAD: While summer is still to dawn on the state, the residents of Mochi Colony in Falaknuma are already suffering from water crisis. The residents claimed that the wall for the water point has not been even laid yet. Several households complain that though the basti is supposed to receive water every alternate day, there are several occasions when they hardly receive water supply for as late as 2 am, and the amount is so little that it is barely enough for the entire area. Kumar, a resident, said that the flow of water in the area is less and that is why a lot of residents use electric motors to suction out underground water for all purposes.

Lakshamma, another resident of the area, said the lineman of the area doesn’t look after the repair issues generally. “He is generally in an inebriated state,” she added.The residents also said that the water pipeline in the area is 20 year old, and has not been repaired even once. The GHMC sanitation workers also hardly visit the basti and sometimes even charge money from the residents, the residents claimed. When the Corporator of the area, Mohammed Mubeen, was asked for his response, he said there has been persistent water crisis in the area, and he is trying to ensure that new water pipeline is laid. The issue would be resolved at the earliest, he added.

Falaknuma, which constitutes a large area of the Old City, grapples with bad roads too. In Enginebowli, Vattapalli, most of the houses in the slums manage with illegal power supply. A little ahead of Nice Hotel, a landmark near Mochi Colony, overflowing GHMC garbage bins serve as breeding spot for mosquitoes.

Mustafa, another resident from the area, said some areas in the ward including Fatima Nagar and those surrounding Mochi Colony, on some occasions, get contaminated water. Many residents complain that the bus stops don’t have shades and the buses stop at any random point creating hassle to passengers as well as commuters.