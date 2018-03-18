HYDERABAD: Following directions from the Hyderabad High Court, the Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths on Saturday conducted simultaneous raids on the properties belonging to Mallampati Gandhi, Presiding officer (judicial officer), Labour Court-I, Nampally, and unearthed illegal assets worth around Rs 3.5 crore. The ACB sleuths earlier booked the judicial officer (district judge cadre) for amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Simultaneous searches were conducted at seven different places including his residence located at Warasiguda and DD Colony in Hyderabad and his native place in West Godavari district. It was found that Gandhi acquired 18.22 acres land in West Godavari, two flats and a three-storeyed building in Hyderabad, and three cars.

The officials seized 1 kg gold ornaments along with 4 kg silver ornaments from his residence and another 1.5 kg gold from his bank locker. The illegal assets of the judicial officer unearthed by the ACB include a flat at Banjara Hills (`10.52 lakh) flat at DD colony (`33.51 lakh) old house at Warasiguda (`35 lakh), three-storeyed building at Warasiguda among others. The document value of these assets is approximately `3.5 crore.