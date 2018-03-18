HYDERABAD: GITAM deemed to be University, Hyderabad has received ‘Haritha Haram’ award from Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana ESL Narasimhan, GITAM Pro V-C prof N Siva Prasad informed in a press release.

GITAM, Hyderabad Resident Director DVVSR Varma and National Service Scheme (NSS) coordinator Dr PV Nagendra Kumar jointly received this award in illuminated function of CII Telangana Annual meet held at Taj Krishna, Hyderabad. GITAM has planted about 30,000 saplings in 2017 as a part of Telangana Government’s prestigious program ‘Haritha Haram’. After ITC Paperboards, Speciality Papers Division and Pragati Resorts, GITAM stood in the top three positions.