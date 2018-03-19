HYDERABAD: The Aga Khan Academy Hyderabad’s second Annual Showcase Week was themed around ‘come and experience our difference… celebrating a festival of ideas, culture and sport’. The event featured three focus days for each of the three IB academic programs; a pre-launch drama event and a whole Academy swimming gala that closed the celebrations with a bang. Campus tours and personalised counseling sessions were available from the admissions team.

There were an array of primary, senior and senior secondary art exhibitions, music and choir performances, Hindi and English summer theatre productions, academic presentations and university fairs. Each day was dedicated to one of the three IB Programmers.

Tuesday was an “MYP Focus Day” with exhibits from the grade 10 Personal Project Innovation Expo conducted earlier this year, having unique projects on display tackling solutions to global issues.

Wednesday was the “Primary Years Programme Focus Day” that had as its main attraction the IB PYP Exhibition, where grade 5 students presented projects they have worked on for the last few months centered on collaborative inquiry and sustainable action. The annual swimming gala on Friday concluded the Showcase Week.