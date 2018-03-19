HYDERABAD: The Color Run Worldwide makes its Hyderabad debut after its launch in Mumbai and Bengaluru. The Color Run comes to India for the first time, known as the Happiest 5K Run on the planet , it is touted to be a celebration of health, happiness and individuality. To be conducted on March 25 at Raheja Mindspace in HITEC City, the Oaks Management Consulting Pvt. Ltd. (OMCPL), an Mumbai-based experiential marketing agency is conducting the run which considered the largest running series in the world.

It has made its way across 400+ cities in more than 40 countries with six million runners worldwide. This year, the theme of the run is the Hero Tour. There is a hero in each of us and the run celebrates this inner us. The run course has designated color zones at every kilometer. Certified color throwers will shower the runners with colors as they cross each zone, according to a release by the organisers.

Participants get to paint their heroes on the Hero Wall, snap whimsical photos with giant unicorns, and get the ultimate color inspiration as they party with friends at the Finish Festival amidst vibrant bursts of color throws. Rahul Gomes - Managing Director, OMCPL commented, “It took us nearly a year to close formalities and become the first exclusive India licensee for this unique initiative and we are proud to state that today we have amassed more than 5 million followers simply by way of the popularity of the Color Run Worldwide.”