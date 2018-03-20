HYDERABAD: Hyderabad put itself on the map as the fourth most forgetful city in India and 8th most forgetful city in Asia-Pacific, according the latest Lost & Found Index. India, Australia and the Philippines top the list of ‘most forgetful countries’ in APAC. The other interesting facts are that weekend shenanigans led riders in Hyderabad to report the highest number of items lost on Saturday and Sunday. And that sluggish post-lunch hours between 12 noon – 4 pm were the most common times of the day to lose items. Uber, an on-demand ridesharing company that operates in the city, has released the second edition of The Uber Lost & Found Index, a snapshot of frequently forgotten items, the most forgetful cities, as well as the days of the week and times of the year Uber riders tend to report items as lost.

“We have several in-app options available to the passengers, in case they lose something in our cabs. As we approach mercury retrograde, the time of the year generally believed to spur bouts of forgetfulness, this fun and insightful index recognizes Uber’s most forgetful riders and is a reminder to them to do a ‘possession pat down’ before they get off from their next Uber ride,” said Sanjay Gupta, Head of Marketing, Uber India & SA.

What do to when you forget something in a cab

Tap on “Menu” icon

Tap “Your Trips” and select the trip where you left something

Tap “Report an issue with this trip”

Tap “I lost an item”

Tap “Contact my driver about a lost item”

Scroll down and enter the phone number you would like to be contacted at. Tap submit.

If you lost your personal phone,

enter a friend’s phone number instead.

Your phone will ring and connect you directly with your driver’s mobile number.

If your driver picks up and confirms that your item has been found, coordinate a mutually convenient time and place to meet for its return to you.

If you are unable to connect with the driver, use ‘in-app support’ to report the loss and Uber Support Team will step in to help you

Over the past year, phones, bags and keys top the list of items left the most in Ubers in India, together with ID cards, eyewear and an umbrella rounding up the top ten. But riders aren’t just leaving the usuals-- everything from wedding gifts to gold jewellery, to LCD TV and child’s tent house have been reported as lost.

Most popular times of day to lose items:

1.People are most likely to forget an item between 1 pm-4 pm or during wee hours of the day between 5-6 am

2.While the fewest lost items reported at 10 am and 5 pm

Most forgetful days in 2017:

1.September 16, 2017

2.December 31, 2017

3.June 27, 2017

4.July 18, 2017

5.November 25, 2017

10Most Frequently

Forgotten Items in Ubers - India

1.Phone

2.Bag

3.Wallet

4.Keys/key cards/lock

5.Clothing

6.ID/License/Passport

7.Eyewear

8.Bottle

9.Umbrella

10.Jewellery

Most Unique Items Forgotten in Ubers in India

1. Cricket batting pads

2. Gold Bracelet

3. Photo Frame of rider’s grandmother

4. LCD TV

5. Child Tricycle

6. Child tent house

7. Golda chingri (fish)

8. Mosquito net

9. Poker set

10. Cat harness