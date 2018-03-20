HYDERABAD: To hasten the extension of Metro Rail connectivity from Gachibowli (Raidurg) to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad, a special purpose vehicle called Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited’’ would be created shortly. The State government has earmarked Rs 400 crore for the ‘Hyderabad Metro Airport Express’ in the current Budget.

The implementing agency Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) will have major share of 51 per cent while Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) will hold 48.90 per cent. HMDA will invest in the project and a decision on creating the special purpose vehicle would be taken after a discussion by the State Cabinet.

The connectivity from Gachibowli will pass through the Financial District and the elevated line will most likely be about 30 km from Gachibowli to Shamshabad. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has been entrusted with the job of preparing the detailed project reports (DPR) for the Metro Rail Phase II expansion plan including providing link from Gachibowli to Shamshabad Airport.

HMDA officials said that having metro connectivity to the airport will attract more investments and there would be spurt in developmental activities as well as there will be capital investments along the proposed alignment. Through developmental activities, HMDA would get development charges. HMRL will be the implementing agency while HMDA would invest in the project as HMDA has large parcels of lands which could give a fillip and increase land values.