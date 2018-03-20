HYDERABAD: The alleged rape attempt on a student of University of Hyderabad (UoH) on March 16, the fourth such sexual assault incident within a fortnight on the campus, has sent shock waves across the campus. While the last week’s incident saw four juveniles trying to rob and assault a male student and then forcing themselves on a woman student, the earlier incidents of throwing a sperm-filled balloon at a woman student on Holi and other molestation incidents saw one thing in common. Students were both victims and perpetrators.

According to G Anju Rao, a first-year MA sociology student, the quick succession in which the incidents took place have created a feeling that the campus is unsafe for students. “The incidents indicate that the security manning the three gates a farce as anyone can enter in the absence of a properly defined boundary wall,” she said.While some demanded to tighten of security and construction of high walls along the perimeter of the varsity, others raised the issue of increasing the mobility of campus and making it gender equitable.

“The requirement is not just about increasing the height of the boundary wall or mending them, installing street lights or beefing up the security. There is a need for a dialogue where women can talk about the issues they have faced or what scares them as this campus belongs to them as much as to anyone of us,” Jeevan Kumar, a student, pointed out. In the wake of the assault and attempt to rape on the High Rocks, an area within the campus, students have restricted their movement along the off-road areas. Most of them prefer walking in groups post-sundown.

“It is not just about fear of any untoward incident taking place but also increased surveillance by the authorities,” clarified Anju.Meanwhile, Barsha Chetia, a final year MA Communication student, feels there is a need for patrolling post 10 pm in the restricted areas—High Rocks and Mushroom Rocks—as they are frequently visited by students for hiking, trekking or hanging out.

The flipside

While students demand the increase in security, some of them are apprehensive that it would give the administration another opportunity to moral police them. Commenting on the issue, Prof Vinod Pavarala, spokesperson of UoH said that the area was restricted but he was not willing to blame anyone for the incident. It may be recalled that last year as many as 10 students were suspended by the administration when a women student was found in a men’s hostel during a surprise inspection. “There is no denying that we worry that the administration may try to take the easy way out, apply curfews and stop us from accessing various spaces on campus but this is the drawback of seeking safety on campus,” said Paulomi Ghosh, another PG student.

panel to examine backlogs of PHD students

Despite stiff opposition from the students, the University of Hyderabad has constituted a committee headed by the Dean, Students’ Welfare to examine all backlog cases of Ph.D students. The decision was taken at the Academic Council meeting held on Monday. “This one-time clearance of long pending backlogs in the university will likely open up slots for fresh admissions in various schools and departments,” read a statement issued by the varsity. However, students community alleged that this attempt is only to reduce the number of intake of students in research and will particularly impact marginalised sections of students.

